Fayetteville man who allegedly fraudulently took deposits from hopeful tenants is arrested

A Fayetteville man accused last month of taking deposits for the same rental home from multiple individuals was arrested Tuesday, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a news release.

Edwin Jamaal Wilson, 43, is charged with 11 counts of obtaining property under false pretenses in six separate cases, according to police and the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Police allege Wilson solicited individuals on Facebook to lease a property on Shads Ford Boulevard. Then he would allegedly meet with the people looking to rent, walk them through the residence he lived in, have them sign a fraudulent lease and then take a deposit from them.

The news release said the individuals would be given various excuses for move-in delays.

Wilson was arrested on South Reilly Road about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the arrest report. He is being held in Cumberland County jail Wednesday awaiting bond, police said.

Anyone with information or who has been victimized is asked to call Detective W. VaanAnen at 910-303-8303. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477); visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org online; or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for mobile devices.

