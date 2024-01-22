Fayetteville man approved for parole from life sentence in 1981 foiled robbery

A Fayetteville man who has served 43 years of a life sentence for a 1981 armed robbery in which no one was injured has been approved for parole.

James F. Dukes, 63, was approved for the Mutual Agreement Parole Program, commonly referred to as MAPP, according to an announcement from the North Carolina Post Release Supervision & Parole Commission on Tuesday. MAPP is an educational and vocational program that is a three-way agreement between the commission, the Division of Prisons, and the offender, a news release said.

According to state Court of Appeal records, Dukes was one of two men who confronted two brothers working at a store in the Westwood Shopping Center on Feb. 26, 1981.

The record states that Dukes was armed with a double-barrel, sawed-off shotgun, and pointed it at one of the men while demanding money out of the register.

As Dukes' accomplice ran out of the store with the cash, Dukes ordered the two workers to walk to the back of the shop, then grabbed an armful of warm-up suits and ran away.

The record states that when one of the workers heard the rattling hangers, he turned and saw Dukes run from the business and the worker ran to the doorway.

Dukes, the record states, then turned and saw the worker and fired at least one shot from inside his coat. The record does not note if the shot hit anything, but the clerk was not struck.

The record goes on to state that the clerk, yelling for help, got the attention of a police officer leaving a nearby restaurant.

When the officer saw Dukes running toward him, with the 20-year-old bandit's weapon falling from his coat, the officer was able to quickly detain him at gunpoint.

At the time of the crime, North Carolina offered parole. While the state eliminated parole for crimes committed on or after Oct. 1, 1994, those convicted before that date, like Dukes, are still eligible for early release.

F.T. Norton can be reached at fnorton@fayobserver.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville man OK'd for parole from life sentence in 1981 robbery