Fayetteville man arrested in December killing of man and injury of child

police lights

A Fayetteville man was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder in a Dec. 11 shooting that killed a man and injured a child, the Fayetteville Police Department said Thursday.

Rondell Easterling, 30, of the 1000 block of Capeharbor Court, is also charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury and two counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property in the death of Bishop Rhone, 27, a news release said.

Rhone was shot shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of Independence Place Drive, police said. He and the child were found inside a truck and were taken to a local hospital where Rhone was pronounced dead, according to officials.

Easterling and Rhone knew each other, Officer Alexandria Pecia said Thursday. Police have not released a motive in the slaying.

Related:Murder probe underway after man killed, child injured off N. Reilly Road in Fayetteville

Easterling is being held without bail in the Cumberland County jail.

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

Special Subscription Offers

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville man charged with murder in fatal December shooting