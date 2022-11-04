Fayetteville man arrested in fatal April shooting at Cumberland County motel

Police lights.

A Fayetteville man was charged Friday morning in a deadly shooting at a Cumberland County motel in April, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Damon Javone Ward, 28, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Donald Charles Owens, III, 29, of Fayetteville, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Owens was shot in the parking lot of the Coliseum Inn on Gillespie Street about 9 p.m. April 24. He died the next morning at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A day after the killing, the Sheriff's Office announced they were seeking Ward for questioning. An official said Friday that he was served with the murder warrant while in custody at the Cumberland County jail on unrelated charges, the release said.

Ward is being held without bail.

Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to contact Homicide Detective Lt. A. Bean at 910-677-5496 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

