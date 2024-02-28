Fayetteville man arrested Friday in Broadmore Drive rifle slaying captured on surveillance

A Fayetteville man was arrested Friday in a killing off Rim Road in November that was captured on surveillance video, court records show.

Jamonte Antonio Burden, 32, is charged with first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and felony conspiracy in the death of Demonta McKoy, 40, according to court records.

An arrest affidavit states that on Nov. 21, McKoy pulled into the driveway of his Broadmore Drive home just minutes before the 11:50 p.m. shooting. Investigators obtained surveillance camera footage that showed a silver SUV parked on the side of the road in front of a home next to McKoy's, according to the affidavit.

The camera also captured video of the front seat passenger of the SUV exiting and running toward McKoy, firing a .223-caliber rifle at him as McKoy walked into his garage, the record states. At least two people were inside the home when the shooting occurred, according to the charging document.

Fayetteville police officers arrived a minute later and pronounced McKoy dead at the scene, according to court records.

Fayetteville Police Department vehicles at the scene of a homicide in the 800 block of Broadmore Drive, Nov. 21, 2023.

Nearly an hour before the killing, the silver SUV was captured on surveillance cameras at a gas station on Reilly Road with Burden as the driver, the record states.

Investigators allege in the affidavit that the registered owner of the SUV confirmed she allowed Burden to borrow her vehicle on the night of the shooting.

Burden was arrested at the Fayetteville Police Department headquarters Friday night, according to the arrest report.

He is being held without bail in the Cumberland County jail.

