Fayetteville man arrested on multiple sex crime charges against a child

A Fayetteville man was arrested last week on 10 charges including kidnapping and multiple counts of statutory rape, according to court and arrest records.

Andrew Kierre Whittaker, 34, of Lonestar Road, was arrested Sept. 6 on three counts each of statutory rape of a child, statutory sexual offense with a child under 15 and indecent liberties, arrest records show.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Whittaker allegedly picked up a 13-year-old girl just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 2.

Four days later when she was located, the girl alleged that she and Whittaker engaged in sexual intercourse and other sexual activities several times, the affidavit said.

He is being held in the Cumberland County jail with bail set at $600,000.

