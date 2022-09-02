Fayetteville man arrested after officers fired on at Cedar Creek hotel

police lights

A Fayetteville man was arrested after allegedly shooting at officers early Friday morning at a local hotel, police said.

According to a Fayetteville Police Department news release, Ondrilleis Malloy, Jr., 25, is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear and possession of a firearm by a felon, and two counts each of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.

According to police, officers were called to the Travelodge in the 2000 block of Cedar Creek Road at 1:21 a.m. on a report of a shooting. Once on scene, it was revealed that someone in a room had fired a weapon and that a bullet had pierced the wall, entering another room occupied by a family, the release said.

"While officers were investigating the incident they were fired upon by the suspect who was still inside his hotel room," Sgt. Alpha Caldwell said in the release.

Caldwell said officers did not return fire and neither the officers nor the family in the other room were injured, according to the release.

This marks the second shooting at the Travelodge in a month. On Aug. 3, Markus Richard Samples, 19, was killed and Jayquan Deshawn Bland, 21, was injured. No arrest has been made in the killing.

Anyone with information in Friday morning's shooting is asked to contact Detective A. Wolford at 910-705-2141 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

