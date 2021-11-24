Fayetteville man arrested in School Street fatal shooting in June

Crime scene tape marks off a portion of School Street in Fayetteville on June 27 after a man was killed and another man injured in a shooting shortly after 6 a.m.

A Fayetteville man was arrested Tuesday in a June shooting that left one man dead and another injured in the city.

Damonte Emanuel Niquez Stewart, 24, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 22-year-old Jabori Surles. Stewart is also charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury and shooting into occupied property in the injury of James Ezra White Sr., 55, court records state.

The shooting happened about 6:15 a.m. June 27 in the 500 block of School StreetSurles was pronounced dead at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds.

About 40 minutes later, as police investigated the fatal shooting, another 911 call came in reporting a someone with a gunshot wound in the 300 block of Browns Lane, a two-minute drive from the School Street scene. Police said White had been shot multiple times on School Street and drove to Browns Lane. He was treated and released from the hospital.

During Stewart's first appearance in Cumberland County District Court on Wednesday afternoon, Judge Stephen Stokes told him that, if convicted, he could face the death penalty.

When asked if he understood the possible punishment for his crimes, Stewart shook his head and said, "Yes, sir."

Stokes gave Stewart the opportunity to comment on his bond but he declined to say anything further.

The Fayetteville Police Department arrest report indicates Stewart was arrested by Fayetteville officers at 3:43 p.m. Tuesday at the Richmond County Sheriff's Office in Augusta, Georgia.

Stewart is currently being held without bail in the Cumberland County jail.

