Fayetteville man arrested in shooting off Owen Drive that wounded 'associate' Tuesday

A Fayetteville man was arrested in the shooting of "an associate" Tuesday morning in a neighborhood off Owen Drive, a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department said.

Aalias McClure Ellis, 22, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon, police said.

The release alleges Ellis was in an altercation with the victim before shooting him shortly before 9:13 a.m. on Briar Circle. Ellis allegedly ran away prior to officers arriving, but was taken into custody when he returned to the scene, police said.

Officers found the victim, whose name was not released, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to police. The man was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition, the release Wednesday afternoon said.

Ellis is being held in the Cumberland County jail without bail.

