Fayetteville man arrested in shooting Saturday that resulted in death of newborn

A Fayetteville man was arrested early Tuesday in the death of an infant born by cesarean section after the mother was shot over the weekend, according to an arrest report.

Jermaine Jabbar Florence Jr., 24, of the 1900 block of Progress Street, is charged with first-degree murder, discharging a firearm into occupied property, conspiracy, and two counts each of attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflicting serious injury, according to the Fayetteville Police Department arrest report. He was arrested at 12:15 a.m. in the 1800 block of Powell Street, the report said.

The mother, who was described as being in the late stages of pregnancy, was one of the two women found with gunshot wounds about 5:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Powell Street, police said. Following a cesarean section, the infant died and an autopsy determined the death “was as a result of injuries sustained during the shooting,” police said.

Crime scene tape cordons off a portion of Powell Street near where two women were found with gunshot wounds. Both women survived, but the child being carried by one of the victim's died after being delivered by emergency cesarean section, police said.

The mother, who had been shot in the stomach, was listed in stable but critical condition on Monday. Police said that the other woman was in stable condition Saturday.

The names of the women and further details were not released.

Florence is being held in the Cumberland County jail without bail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at 910-705-6527. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crimestoppers by calling 910-483-8477; electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for mobile devices.

Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville man jailed in shooting of pregnant woman, death of newborn