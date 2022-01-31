Fayetteville man arrested for slayings

Jan. 30—A Fayette County man has been charged with two felony counts of first-degree murder after a weekend shooting.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, Carl Blaine Cox, 59, of Fayetteville, allegedly shot and killed two people in the early morning hours of Jan. 29. The victims were identified as James "Jimmy" Neal, 34, and Rhonda Cox, 38, both of Fayetteville.

Fridley said that Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to an incident in the Dempsey Road area on Jan. 29. Deputies assigned to the Fayette County Detectives Bureau investigated via forensic interviews of witnesses and evidence collection at the home, according to a press release from Fridley's office.

Cox was booked at Southern Regional Jail at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday and held without bond to await court proceedings.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the FCSD at 304-574-3590 or through Facebook at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." Or, they can call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.