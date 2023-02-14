Fayetteville man charged with 14 counts of child sexual assault

A Fayetteville man was charged Monday with more than a dozen child sexual assault charges, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Quintin Rene Freeman, 32, is charged with two counts of statutory rape of a child less than 15, four counts of statutory sex offense with a child less than 15, six counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of crimes against nature, according to a news release. He was served with the new charges while already in custody at the Cumberland County jail, the release said. Jail records show Freeman was first booked Feb. 7 on charges of trafficking meth, trafficking opium and probation violation.

According to the North Carolina Department of Correction, the probation violation stems from a February 2021 conviction for drug trafficking and possession of a firearm by a felon for which he was sentenced to 24 months' probation. The firearm charge is the result of a 2018 conviction for drug trafficking and manufacturing controlled substances, the NCDOC record shows.

Freeman’s bail was set at $2.025 million secured, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Youth Services Detective J. Jones at 910-677-5457 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

