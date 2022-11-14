Fayetteville man charged with murder in Cumberland County motel slaying

A man died late Saturday following a shooting at the Carolina Motor Inn on Gillespie Street.

A Fayetteville man was arrested Sunday evening in a deadly shooting Saturday night at a Cumberland County motel.

Bobbie Colston Farrior, 41, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Rafael Ramon Purdie, 39, of Hope Mills, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Purdie was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the Carolina Motor Inn, shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, the Sheriff's Office said.

On Sunday, the Sheriff's Office said they were looking for two people and a vehicle captured on surveillance camera at the motel around the time of the shooting. Sgt. Mickey Locklear said Farrior was one of the people captured by the cameras and investigators located the vehicle.

Saturday's fatal shooting was the second deadly shooting in four days and the third fatal shooting at a motel along the U.S. 301/Gillespie Street corridor in the jurisdiction of the Sheriff's Office thus far this year.

It was the 13th homicide investigation to date in the county in 2022, five more than in the same time frame last year. In the city limits this year there have been 37 homicide investigations for the Fayetteville Police Department, including two fatal police shootings and a murder-suicide. In the same time frame last year, there were 40 investigations in the city, compared to 28 in 2020.

