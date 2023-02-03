Fayetteville man charged with murder after neighbor dies from December shooting

Man charged with murder after neighbor dies from December shooting.

A Fayetteville man is charged with murder after the man he's accused of shooting in December died of the injuries last week, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office.

Gregory Yulanta Davis, 44, of the 6700 block of Winchester Street, had his charge upgraded Thursday to first-degree murder in the Dec. 8 shooting of David Roland Deberry, 63. Deberry succumbed to his injuries on Jan. 27, District Attorney Billy West said.

Davis has been in custody since Dec. 20 when he was first arrested in the case on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The shooting was the result of a dispute between neighbors, the Fayetteville Police Department's incident report and dispatch logs indicate. According to Cumberland County property records, Davis lived directly across from Deberry in the neighborhood off South Reilly Road. Deberry owned his home there since 1988.

A recording of the police radio dispatch and the dispatch log state Davis called 911 at 12:27 p.m. to report the shooting.

"He was attacked by the subject so the reporting party shot him. The firearm is in the trunk of the vehicle," a dispatcher said.

The dispatch log offers additional details. "NEIGHBOR ATTACKED HIM AND HE SHOT HIM,' it reads.

Deberry is being held in the Cumberland County jail without bail, jail records show.

