Fayetteville man charged in one of last weekend's deadly shootings

A Fayetteville man was charged Tuesday in the killing of a man Saturday, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a news release.

Kortne Shapiro Aliaff Melvin, 40, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Garon Webb, 41, early Saturday morning.

The shooting was reported at 4:49 a.m. after police received a 911 call for shots fired in the 3000 block of Tamarack Drive, the release said. Police said they found Webb suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Melvin is being held Wednesday at the Cumberland County jail without bail.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Kortne Melvin charged in shooting along Tamarack Drive early Saturday