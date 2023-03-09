Fayetteville man charged in Sanford murder

Mar. 9—A Fayetteville man was arrested late Tuesday in the shooting death of a co-worker at a Sanford manufacturing business, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Ar'mon Mandrell Jones, 36, of the 3600 block of Dornoch Drive, was booked into the Lee County Jail on one count of murder, according to Lee County Jail records.

Jones is charged in the fatal shooting of Calvin Richard Lester Jr., 25, of Carthage, who was found early Tuesday in the parking lot of Fat Juniors Grill in the 4900 block of Womack Road in Central Carolina Enterprise Park.

The men worked together at Caterpillar Inc., also on Womack Road and within walking distance of the diner. Fat Juniors was close at the time, authorities said.

Lester had a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Investigators have not determined the motive, the release said.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted in the arrest by the Fayetteville Police Department's Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and the State Bureau of Investigation.

Jones is being held without bail.