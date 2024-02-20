Fayetteville man charged in shooting that killed one, injured another

A Fayetteville man was arrested Monday and charged with murder after allegedly shooting into an Evans Dairy Road home before fleeing the scene, according to a Cumberland County Sheriff's Office news release.

Matias Matthew Bagby, 45, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, breaking and entering with intent to terrorize and two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling in a Monday shooting that claimed one life, the release said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of shots being fired and a home on fire in the 1900 block of Evans Dairy Road about 11 a.m. Monday. The Sheriff's Office said that when deputies arrived, shots were still being fired.

More: Man dies after being shot in the head at a Fayetteville convenience store

Deputies found one deceased victim and another with life-threatening injuries at the scene, the release said.

The shooter was located after a brief foot pursuit and the fire was extinguished once the scene was deemed safe, according to the release.

Bagby is being held at the Cumberland County jail without bail.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective Sergeant R. Brinkley at 910-677-5463 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers' information may also be submitted electronically by visiting fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Matias Matthew Bagby charged with fatal shooting in Fayetteville