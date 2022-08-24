Fayetteville man dies after early morning Murchison Road shooting
Fayetteville police are investigating the slaying of a Fayetteville man who died at the hospital after being shot multiple times early Wednesday, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.
The shooting in the 5000 block of Murchison Road, a five-minute drive from the campus of Fayetteville State University, was reported about 3:30 a.m., a news release said. Ricardo Pittman, 35, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Investigators learned Pittman had died about 7 a.m., according to the release.
The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at 910-705-6527 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.
Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.
This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Murchison Road shooting leaves man dead in Fayetteville