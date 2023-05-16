Fayetteville man faces numerous charges

May 15—Felony charges, including battery of police officers, were lodged against a Fayetteville man on May 13.

According to Fayette County Chief Deputy Rodney Perdue II, deputies responded about 2 p.m. on Saturday to a complaint of a man attempting to gain entry into vehicles parked at the river access on Fayette Station Road.

While deputies were en route, they received a second call from that location stating the same man had brandished a knife and stabbed a vehicle several times, also throwing a large rock at the automobile.

Upon the arrival of law enforcement, the man fled from deputies into the river. Deputies and assisting agencies were eventually able to retrieve him from the water and detain him. When they attempted to place him into a police cruiser, he became combative, kicking and biting officers and at one point attempted to gain access to a deputy's service weapon from the officer's duty belt.

Charles B. Foreman, 49, was charged with two counts of felony destruction of property and attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, also a felony.

In addition, he was charged with brandishing a deadly weapon, fleeing on foot, obstructing an officer and five counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, all misdemeanors.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, 304-574-3590, or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.