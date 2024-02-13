Fayetteville man hits largest jackpot in Carolina Keno history

A Fayetteville man won a $212,500 jackpot — the largest in Carolina Keno history — after nine out of 10 numbers were drawn on a Carolina Keno game with a 5X multiplier.

What did he take home?

After required state and federal taxes were withheld, Richard Tyler Jr. collected $151,943 from lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday.

“I had to sit down for a few minutes just to breathe,” he was quoted in a news release as saying.

Richard Tyler Jr., of Fayetteville, who won more than $200,000 at a gas station off N.C. 87 South in Fayetteville, Feb. 6, 2024.

Where was the ticket purchased?

Tyler bought his winning ticket at the Gray’s Creek BP on N.C. 87 South.

“The girls who work in the store know me,” he said. “They call me Keno.”

Matching nine out of 10 numbers on a $1 bet pays $4,250, but Tyler also paid a dollar for the multiplier. For his draw, the multiplier was 5X.

Tyler said the win was unexpected.

“When I saw how many I matched, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’” Tyler said to lottery associates. “I got kind of nervous.”

The news release said he plans to share the winnings with his family, including his eight siblings.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Richard Tyler Jr. hits largest jackpot in Carolina Keno history