Fayetteville man jailed on allegations he sexually assaulted, robbed a woman he met online

A Fayetteville man stands accused of sexually assaulting and robbing a woman he met online after pistol-whipping her in a Skibo Road parking lot last month, court records allege.

Kevin Leondre Elliott Jr., 28, is charged with first-degree forcible sex offense, attempted first-degree forcible rape, first-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation, robbery with a dangerous weapon, obtaining property under false pretense, assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a female in the Oct. 20 incident.

The arrest warrant alleges Elliott met with the woman about 8 p.m. in the 2000 block of Skibo Road. After some conversation, Elliott allegedly took out a firearm, threatened to kill the woman, and demanded money, the record states.

It's alleged that when the woman escaped his vehicle, Elliott caught up with her, beat her with the weapon and sexually assaulted her before leaving with her gold chain, phone and credit cards.

A Fayetteville Police Department news release Wednesday said that the woman provided a description of her assailant and with the use of police databases, detectives were able to identify Elliott as the suspect. Investigators were also able to recover the victim's phone from a local pawn shop where Elliott had allegedly sold it, the warrant said.

He was arrested Tuesday evening in the 2600 block of Raeford Road, the record shows.

Police ask people to come forward if they have any information on offenses allegedly committed by Elliott.

Information concerning this case or any sexual assault case can be referred to the Fayetteville Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 910-433-1851 or CrimeStoppers at 910-483-8477.

Anonymous tips on all crimes can be submitted through Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers by calling 910-483-TIPS (8477); visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org online; or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for mobile devices.

Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Kevin Elliott Jr. charged in sexual assault and robbery in Fayetteville