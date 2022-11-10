Fayetteville man jailed after allegedly throwing woman from third-floor balcony

A man was arrested Thursday by Fayetteville police after throwing a woman off a third-floor balcony, officials said.

A Fayetteville man was arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly throwing a woman off a third-floor balcony, critically injuring her, Fayetteville police said.

Thurman Lesley Brewer, 26, of the 900 block of Stewarts Creek Drive, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, battery of an unborn child, and five counts of assault inflicting serious injury in the presence of a juvenile, according to a Fayetteville Police Department news release.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Stewarts Creek Drive, an apartment complex off South Reilly Road, at 1:11 a.m. for a domestic disturbance, the release said. Officers allege Brewer was running away when police arrived, and he was detained. As officers looked for witnesses, someone told them Brewer had thrown a woman from the balcony, the release said.

A search of the area led them to find the injured woman about 20 feet into the woodline with severe head trauma, the release said. She was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition, according to police. The relationship between Brewer and the woman was not immediately confirmed.

Several children found in the home were uninjured and released to the victim's immediate family members, the release said.

Brewer was being held Thursday in the Cumberland County jail with bail set at $2 million secured, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. O’Hara at 910-605-6393 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

