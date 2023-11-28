Fayetteville man jailed in assault of disabled person in front of child

A Fayetteville man was arrested last week on allegations he assaulted a disabled person, according to court records.

Shawndell Bishop Mercer, 31, of Fayetteville, is charged with assault on an individual with a disability and assault inflicting serious injury with a minor present.

According to the charging document, on Nov. 19, Mercer allegedly assaulted a disabled individual by punching and striking the victim with a belt in front of a 9-year-old. The record states the victim suffered a cut to the head and a "busted lip."

Mercer was arrested the day of the incident just before 1:30 p.m. at his home in the 1800 block of Charity Lane, according to the arrest report.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville man arrested in assault of disabled man