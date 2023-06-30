Fayetteville man petitions General Assembly a year after granddaughter killed by police

A day before the first anniversary of her death, the grandfather of a woman fatally shot by Fayetteville police announced Friday he is petitioning the General Assembly for legislation and inquiries addressing the circumstances of his granddaughter’s killing.

In a 30-minute news conference outside the Cumberland County courthouse, Rick Iwanski said he submitted a petition to the General Assembly on Friday morning in an attempt to effect change in the aftermath of the death of his granddaughter, Jada Johnson.

Johnson, 22, was killed by Fayetteville police officer Zacharius Borom in Iwanski’s Colgate Drive living room July 1, 2022, after Borom and other officers responded to multiple 911 calls placed by Johnson and her grandparents. Johnson believed her estranged boyfriend was attempting to break into the home, but an official said that when officers arrived on the scene, they found no evidence to support that. Instead, Johnson’s family said, officers threatened her with arrest.

Rick Iwanski displays a copy of his petition to the General Assembly during a press conference outside the Cumberland County courthouse on Friday, June 30, 2023, as his wife, Elena Iwanski, stands by his side. The Iwanskis' granddaughter, Jada Johnson, 22, was fatally shot by a Fayetteville police officer July 1, 2022.

Iwanski and Johnson's grandmother, Elena Iwanski, contend their granddaughter was in the midst of a mental health crisis, having been released from the hospital hours earlier, when she pulled a gun out and threatened to harm herself.

Search warrants state a struggle ensued after Johnson tucked the gun under her arm to grab a glass of water, then "attempted to grab the gun she previously had in her possession," prompting Sgt. Timothy Rugg to tackle Johnson before Borom shot her 17 times, killing her in front of her infant daughter and grandparents.

Attorney General Josh Stein announced in May that his office would not be pursuing charges in Johnson’s death — a decision her grandfather claims was biased and rooted in racism.

“They are providing a special class of citizen for these law enforcement officers that are killing our people,” Iwanski said of the North Carolina Department of Justice.

10 requests

Iwanski said he emailed House Speaker Tim Moore, Fayetteville Sen. Val Applewhite and Rep. Charles Smith a copy of the petition Friday morning.

“To the public, if you find these grievances right and true and feel a call to help, please email your representatives,” he urged.

In the petition, which is three-and-a-half pages long and is in Iwanski’s name and the name of Johnson’s toddler daughter, Iwanski lays out the details of Johnson’s death.

“The officers on the scene failed to de-escalate the situation, as Ms. Johnson was clearly in distress and needed help,” the petition states. “They both used excessive and deadly force against a secured and vulnerable person.”

The petition claims the North Carolina Department of Justice's decision violated Johnson’s rights.

“It undermined the public trust and confidence in the justice system, and was influenced by racial bias and political pressure, as Ms. Johnson was one of many Black people who have been killed by police officers without consequence in this country, and the Attorney General has announced his candidacy for Governor of North Carolina,” the petition says.

The petition specifically names 10 requests:

A legislative inquiry into the circumstances of Johnson’s death and the actions of the Attorney General’s Office, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office and the Fayetteville Police Department “with a focus on accountability, transparency, and reform."

A legislative inquiry into how the North Carolina Department of Justice handles deadly use-of-force incidents.

Legislation to create a special prosecutor’s office to handle deadly use-of-force cases.

Legislation to reform use-of-force policies with a focus on responses to mental health incidents.

Legislation to establish an independent review board for cases of alleged police misconduct.

Legislation to establish a statewide use-of-force model and require reporting of use-of-force misconduct.

Legislation to provide mental health training for officers.

Legislation to create a general timeline for prosecutors to follow when making decisions in deadly use-of-force cases.

Legislation to protect the decision-makers in cases like Johnson’s from retaliation

A resolution condemning Johnson’s death and “expressing sympathy and support to her family”.

'Right to redress'

The petition is not related to the Iwanskis’ ongoing civil lawsuit in federal court against the city of Fayetteville, Borom, Rugg and the Fayetteville Police Department, Rick Iwanski said Friday.

“This is not about seeking damages,” he said. “What we’re trying to do here is get to the bottom of this travesty of justice where the police officers are given special consideration.”

Iwanski said he was inspired to create the petition by his time in the Army, where soldiers have the “right to redress,” meaning they can file a request with a commanding officer they believed has wronged them to address their complaints.

“These are legitimate grievances. This is not something I’m making up,” he said. “I don’t understand why nobody has brought this up in the past, but if it is my burden to do so, I will.”

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

Special Subscription Offers

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville grandfather petitions General Assembly in police killing