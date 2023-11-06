Fayetteville man sent to prison for throwing pregnant girlfriend off balcony

A Fayetteville man was sent to prison Tuesday for throwing his pregnant girlfriend off a three-story balcony and beating her in the head with a cinder block in 2022.

Thurman Lesley Brewer, 27, pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Superior Court to a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and was sentenced to up to eight years, three months in prison, District Attorney Billy West said. In exchange for the plea, charges of battery of an unborn child, attempted first-degree murder and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present were dismissed, court record shows.

In sentencing Brewer, Superior Court Judge Andrew Hanford also ordered Brewer to undergo drug treatment and psychiatric counseling while incarcerated, according to the record. He was given credit for 356 days of time served.

According to the arrest warrant, Brewer and his girlfriend were in the Stewart Creek apartment they shared with five children when neighbors heard them fighting and called police about 1 a.m. on Nov. 10, 2022. When officers arrived on scene, Brewer was standing in a woodline in a bloodstained shirt, the record said. He was detained after a brief chase.

Police then forced entry into the couple's apartment and found the children, all under the age of 4, alone.

It was only after neighbors told officers that Brewer had thrown a woman from the balcony that his girlfriend was found outside in the bushes. At some point, according to the charging document, Brewer also hit the woman in the head with a cinder block.

Assistant District Attorney Brian Lewis said the victim suffered debilitating injuries.

"She could've died that day. It was a very severe attack," Lewis said. "The grandfather said she will never be the same."

The prosecutor said the 23-year-old suffered a brain injury and spinal fractures in the attack and she has little memory of the assault.

The young mother, with whom Brewer shares three children, did not want him to be held accountable, Lewis said. Cumberland County birth records show the victim gave birth to Brewer's son five months after the assault.

