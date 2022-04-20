Fayetteville man sentenced to death for the slaying of his daughters in 2017

Tillman Freeman III, center in bulletproof vest, is escorted by deputies to a Hoke County sheriff’s vehicle in March 2017 after his first appearance in Hoke County Court. Freeman was sentenced to death Tuesday, April 19, 2022, for the death of his children in 2017.

A Hoke County man has received two death sentences for the 2017 killings of his two children, Hoke County District Attorney Mike Hardin said Wednesday.

A Hoke County jury handed down the sentence to Tillman Freeman III on Tuesday following a protracted sentencing hearing, a news release from Hardin’s office said.

Freeman had pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder.

Authorities said Freeman drove his children from Fayetteville to a wooded area off of Army Road in Hoke County on March 24, 2017.

Freeman was charged with stabbing and killing his 4-day-old daughter Genesis and 2-year-old daughter Serenity, the news release says.

“He then left the children in the car and walked away,” the news release says. “Freeman first told law enforcement officers he left the children with a drug dealer in Cumberland County. He later told officers he killed the children to punish his wife, whom he believed was cheating on him.”

Hardin, Chief Deputy Assistant District Attorney Kristy Newton and Assistant District Attorney Mary Lawrence Ellis represented the state in the case.

In the news release, Hardin thanked officers with the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office, Raeford City Police Department, the State Bureau of Investigation and the Fayetteville Police Department for their work on the case.

He thanked the jury for giving their time to what he called an important case, saying that they "helped bring closure to the mother of these children.”

“This was an especially heinous, atrocious, and cruel killing of two innocent babies,” Hardin said. “The case was emotionally taxing for everyone involved. I hope now the family can find some peace.”

