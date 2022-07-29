Fayetteville man wanted for shooting Shannon ex-girlfriend

Jul. 29—RED SPRINGS — Robeson County Sheriff's Office investigators have obtained felony warrants after a woman was shot multiple times.

Joseph Randall Deluca, 36, of Fayetteville, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injuries and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, according to a release from the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred at about 8:52 p.m. Wednesday the 35-year-old woman, was traveling on the highway in the Red Springs area, according to the release. The woman located deputies as she drove on Rennert Road in Shannon and was provided medical treatment until Robeson County EMS arrived. She wrecked her vehicle as she tried to seek medical attention.

The woman was transported to a nearby medical center for treatment, where she was listed in critical condition.

Robeson County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the case. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Deluca or the case are asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.