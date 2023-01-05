Fayetteville man wanted in South Carolina surrenders on murder warrant there

Police lights.

SUMTER, SOUTH CAROLINA — A Fayetteville man sought in a South Carolina slaying on New Year's Day surrendered to authorities there this week, according to law enforcement officials.

Amani Jalik Zahquad Kennedy, 23, whose address is listed in S.C. court records on Hodge Street in Fayetteville, turned himself in to South Carolina lawmen Tuesday afternoon, according to Sumter Police Department spokesperson Tonyia McGirt.

Kennedy stands accused of shooting and killing Channing Goodman, 46, after Goodman attempted to break up a fight between two women Saturday outside a home on Hampton Avenue in Sumter. Court records show he is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a pistol and first-degree domestic violence.

McGirt said Kennedy is being held in the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center in South Carolina.

