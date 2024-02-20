Fayetteville man wins big on $10 scratch-off lottery ticket

A Fayetteville man won a top prize of $500,000 on a $10 Double Diamond Cashword ticket.

What did he take home?

After required state and federal taxes were withheld, James Battle collected $357,503 Monday from the North Carolina Education Lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Where was the ticket purchased?

Battle bought the $10 scratch-off ticket from the Harris Teeter on Raeford Road in Fayetteville.

A $10 Double Diamond Cashword ticket.

More about the game

The $10 Double Diamond Cashword game debuted in April with four $500,000 top prizes. One $500,000 prize remains unclaimed.

