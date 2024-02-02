Fayetteville mayor addresses need for more first responders in ‘State of the City’ address

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan says the need for more firefighters and police officers continues to be a pressing concern.

Addressing the issue was a key part of the mayor’s State of the City address on Monday.

“Everybody has a hard time finding people,” said assistant chief Thomas Good with the Fayetteville Fire Department.

He says they have dealt with not having enough boots on the ground for years.

“We use a national testing database to try and recruit people from all across the nation, but it’s a challenge for sure,” said Good.

On Monday, Jordan mentioned in his address the need for more fire and police services.

“As more people and businesses call Fayetteville home, demands on our police and fire services likewise increased,” Jordan said. Good agrees.

“As everyone knows, Northwest Arkansas is growing exponentially, and so that need continues to be there,” said Good.

“Right now, we have 21 slots open. And for our size, that’s a significant amount,” said Sgt. Stephen Mauk, public information officer, at Fayetteville Police Department.

He says the recruitment process has been a big factor in why they are so shorthanded.

“It has its challenges. But I think we’re doing good, and we’re on a good trajectory to meeting those challenges,” said Mauk.

Mauk says they’ve had to make changes to the process to help find more officers.

“But we’ve been very, very active on social media and going in and engaging with community events and trying to recruit from our community,” said Mauk.

Good says although the need is still there, he feels the city continues to keep public safety a priority.

“Mayor Jordan’s administration has put public safety first and has done a very good job of keeping up with the population growth in the city,” said Good.

Good said there continues to be a need for equipment as well. He says fire trucks have been on hold for months as more stations nationwide have been dealing with similar issues.

Sgt. Stephen Mauk recommends this website, for those who are interested in applying for the Fayetteville Police Department.

