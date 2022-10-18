Fayetteville Observer Voter Guide 2022: Meet the candidates for Superior Court judge

Incumbent Judge Mark Sternlicht, a Democrat, faces a challenge from Republican Robby Hicks for District 12C seat 2 on the North Carolina Superior Court.

The North Carolina Superior Court is divided into five divisions and 48 districts across the state. Judges serve an eight-year term.

Below are the candidates' responses to a Fayetteville Observer questionnaire. Responses have been edited for style and grammar.

Robby Hicks

Name: George Robert “Robby” Hicks

Age: 58

Immediate family: Margit Monaco Hicks, George Alexander Hicks and Michael Robert Hicks

Occupation: Senior Assistant District Attorney, Cumberland County D.A.'s Office

Elected office held: None

Contact: HicksforSuperiorCourt@gmail.com; VoteRobbyHicks.com; Robby Hicks for Judge on Facebook

Bail reform has been pursued or enacted in some communities due to the disproportionate impact that cash bail has on lower-income and minority defendants. What do you think of bail reform? I do not believe that a court should set bail or decide bond conditions solely on the basis of an alleged offender’s financial status. Rather, consistent with our law, a court must impose appropriate conditions of release that will assure the alleged offender’s appearance for trial and protect the community, and the conditions must be based on the nature and circumstances of the offense, the weight of the evidence, the alleged offender’s criminal record and history of flight to avoid prosecution, and any other evidence relevant to pretrial release.

What are the biggest problems facing the Superior Court and how would you fix them? I believe that the most significant issue facing our Superior Court is the lack of integrated, modern technology for the presentation of evidence to a jury during a trial. For example, we need to incorporate monitors or tablets throughout the courtroom so that jurors may better understand the evidence. With increased technology, we should also expand our ability, both legally and practically, for remote testimony from out-of-state witnesses or those with serious difficulty traveling, especially with what our Country has recently faced with Covid. With such efficient technology, we would better promote the administration of justice.

Over our state’s history, judicial races have at times been partisan, where judges run under a party affiliation, and at other times, nonpartisan. Currently, the races are partisan. Which way do you believe is best and better serves the people? I believe that nonpartisan elections are best and thereby better serve our citizens. Judicial candidates should be elected based on the type and extent of their experience and their service to the community and the legal profession. I have experience in all areas necessary to be an effective and independent Superior Court Judge: Appeals, civil, criminal defense, and now for more than 28 years, as a prosecutor in the Cumberland County D.A.’s Office. I have been consistent, fair, and impartial in my efforts to bring strong justice to our courts, and I will bring this same approach to the bench if elected to serve. And, even in partisan elections, an independent judiciary is critical to our community.

Mark Sternlicht

Name: Mark Sternlicht

Age: N/A

Immediate family: Wife, Robbie; son, Matthew

Occupation: Superior Court judge

Elected office held: Appointed as Superior Court Judge in May 2021.

Contact: Email, JudgeMarkSternlicht@gmail.com; website, marksternlicht.com; Facebook, Keep Judge Mark Sternlicht

Bail reform has been pursued or enacted in some communities due to the disproportionate impact that cash bail has on lower-income and minority defendants. What do you think of bail reform? People should not be kept in jail simply because they cannot afford to pay their bail. The purpose of bail is to make sure people appear in court, and that can be done through other means, such as unsecured bail, electronic monitoring, and house arrest.

What are the biggest problems facing the Superior Court and how would you fix them? The biggest problem is the lack of mental health services. Many people are involved in the criminal justice system because of mental health issues. Jails and prisons do not provide sufficient mental health services to treat these issues.

Over our state’s history, judicial races have at times been partisan, where judges run under a party affiliation, and at other times, nonpartisan. Currently, the races are partisan. Which way do you believe is best and better serves the people? Nonpartisan races are better because judges should not bring their political beliefs to court. Partisan races encourage candidates to use their political beliefs as a platform. As a judge, I make decisions based on the facts and the law, which is the best way to decide cases and better serves the people.

