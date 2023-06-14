The Fayetteville Observer's 40 Under 40 Class of 2023: Meet Katana Lemelin

Katana Lemelin, 29, of Moore County, is a senior marketing consultant at Clicksuasion Labs.

She was nominated for 40 Under 40 because she "is a remarkable individual who has significantly impacted marketing and business strategy," a nominator writes. "Katana's passion for marketing and social responsibility is evident through her remarkable contributions to the 'Recycle Moore' campaign in Moore County. Her dedication to environmental sustainability is reflected in her tireless efforts toward promoting responsible waste management practices in her community. Katana's participation in this campaign has been a driving force behind the initiative's success, and her ability to engage with the community and promote awareness has helped create a positive impact. Her commitment to community service has been invaluable, and her contributions have helped to improve the lives of those around her."

Here's what else you should know about this member of The Fayetteville Observer's 40 Under 40 Class of 2023.

Katana Lemelin

Who are your immediate family members?

Spouse, Brandon Wallace; brother, Steven Lemelin; sister, Casper Lemelin; fur babies, Jake, Dodge, Dusty and Pounce (cats) and Remmy (dog)

What does your job entail?

As a senior marketing consultant, my expertise in digital marketing spans a wide range of areas, including social media marketing, email marketing, SEO, PPC advertising and content marketing. I work with businesses to build and implement successful digital marketing strategies, leveraging the latest tools and techniques to achieve their goals.

I take the time to understand our client's unique challenges and goals and work tirelessly to help them succeed. I understand what motivates people to make purchasing decisions and how to create effective messaging and branding that resonates with consumers. From one-on-one consults to unique consumer journies to increase revenue and positively impact local communities.

In addition, I am a frequent speaker and writer on digital marketing and consumer psychology topics, as well as an artist. I prefer to work in ink, watercolor and charcoal paintings.

Where did you receive your education?

I attended Western Carolina University where I received my Bachelor of Fine Arts with an emphasis in graphic design.

What community and professional groups are you affiliated with?

Moore Young Professionals; Southern Pines Business Association; Pinehurst Business Partners; Moore County Chamber; North Carolina Speaker's Association; North Carolina Small Business Centers; Western Women's Business Center

How do you volunteer your time in the community?

Honestly, my volunteer work happens quite spontaneously. Whether it's the local shelter setting up for adoptions at a local store, a neighbor needing some yard assistance, or a mom that needs an extra eye at the park, I tend to accidentally (and happily) volunteer my time.

What is one thing you wish people knew or understood better about your profession?

I wish that more people understood that finance and marketing go hand in hand. Finances are how you keep the money and marketing is how you make the money, so if you have a business plan for both you're good to go.

What's the best advice you've ever received and/or the worst advice you've ever followed?

Best advice: If you don’t ask, the answer is always no.

What goal have you already achieved and how did you make it happen?

I have reached my goal of becoming a speaker. Even five years ago I wouldn't have been able to speak on a stage. I've practiced with my family, my cats and coworkers. Until the speaking engagement day came and then I spoke. I panicked a bit and then reviewed and spoke again.

I'm always striving to be a better speaker. To share my knowledge with as many people as possible. Despite having stage fright, I have a lot of fun and I get to travel.

If you weren't in your current profession, what would you be?

If I weren't a marketing consultant I would be a paleontologist or archaeologist.

What are five things (not people or pets) you can't live without?

Coffee, music, books, plants and walks.

What's something you do outside of work to enrich yourself?

Ask me a better question. I have a ton of hobbies that I rotate between. I hike, forage for mushrooms, paint, draw, dance, practice dead or dying languages, read, write, skate and find far too many crafting projects to start.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: 40 Under 40: Katana Lemelin of Clicksuasion Labs