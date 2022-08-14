Fayetteville police arrest 20-year-old after shooting Friday on Poplar Drive

A 20-year-old man is accused of killing a man he knew Friday at a house on Poplar Drive.

Damian Christopher Jones is charged with first-degree murder, according to a statement released by the Fayetteville Police Department. He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center with no bail.

Jones is accused of killing Artis Lee Windsor, 32, during a dispute on the 2000 block of Poplar Drive, the statement said. Jones and Windsor were acquaintances, it said.

“During the dispute Jones fired a weapon at Windsor striking and killing him,” the statement said. “This was not a random act and there is no threat to the public.”

Police officers were called to the residence at 1:44 a.m. on Friday, according to the statement. Windsor was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead.

Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact Detective R. Vernon at 910-433-1500 ext. 2210 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.

Local news editor Steve DeVane can be reached at sdevane@fayobserver.com.

