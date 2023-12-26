Fayetteville police cite driver in fatal Christmas Day wreck

Fayetteville police have cited the driver of a Christmas wreck that claimed the lives of two local residents.

Jada Fields, 47 and his 46-year-old wife, Patricia, were killed shortly before 11 a.m. Monday after their gold Toyota Corolla was hit near Hope Mills Road and Glensford Drive, police said in a news release Tuesday.

The driver of the other car, Michael Anthony Smith Jr., 26, of Fayetteville, faces multiple misdemeanor charges for the deaths of the Fields, which includes allegations that Smith was driving with a revoked license, and the car he was driving had a fake license plate and wasn't registered, police said in the release.

According to a preliminary investigation, Jada Fields was driving the Corolla and had a green light while traveling west on Raeford Road when a gold Chrysler 300 driven by Smith crashed into the Fields’ Corolla.

Smith, who was traveling north on Hope Mills Road, ran a red light, police said Tuesday.

Jada and Patricia Fields died on scene from their injuries, the news release stated.

Smith and a backseat passenger in his car, Jasmyn White, 26, remained on the scene and were treated for minor injuries.

An unknown male who was the front seat passenger of Smith’s car fled the scene on foot, police said Tuesday.

Smith was cited at the scene for two counts of misdemeanor death by a motor vehicle, reckless driving, stop light violation, failure to reduce speed, driving with a license revoked, failure to register a vehicle, no vehicle insurance, failure to display a correct registration plate, driving with a fictitious registration plate, expired inspection, failure to wear a seat belt and windshield tint violation.

Police said the wreck investigation remains active and that anyone with information about the crash is asked to call officer J. Smith at 910-987-4510.

Anyone with information can also submit anonymous tips through Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling 910-483-8477.

Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted online at p3tips.com or by downloading the free “P3 Tips” app available in the Apple App Store or Google Play for Android devices.

