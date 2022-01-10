Fayetteville police, DA say outside agencies to investigate shooting death of Fayetteville man

As demonstrators protested the Saturday shooting death of Jason Walker by an off-duty Cumberland County sheriff's deputy, the Fayetteville Police Department and county District Attorney announced at a surprise press conference Sunday evening that outside agencies would be brought in the handle the case.

"While our department is fully able to investigate this incident like this, I decided early on it would be best to bring the State Bureau of Investigation to come and parallel the investigation," said Police Chief Gina Hawkins.

"Yesterday evening, I decided to ask the SBI to take the lead."

Hawkins did not offer a reason as to why the case was handed over to the SBI.

District Attorney Billy West said his office was recusing itself to avoid "even an appearance of a conflict of interest."

Walker, 37, was shot and killed just feet from his Bingham Drive home Saturday afternoon.

Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins and Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West take questions about the shooting death of Jason Walker, 37, by an off-duty deputy with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

According to a press release from the Fayetteville Police Department, Walker was reported to have run "into traffic and jumped on a moving vehicle" when he was shot by the driver.

Police have identified the shooter as an off-duty sheriff's deputy for Cumberland County but declined to release his name citing state public records law.

Witnesses who say they saw the incident and recorded the moments after Walker was shot, say he was hit by the truck first and then shot by the deputy at least four times in the back. Hawkins said the evidence disputes that Walker was hit by the truck.

No arrest has been made in the case.

The recusals

West said that upon learning about Walker's killing, he reached out to the state Attorney General, the Conference of District Attorneys and the Administrative Office of the Courts who all recommended the case be handled by an "independent prosecutorial agency."

At West's request, the state Administrative Office of the Courts has assigned the case to the state Conference of District Attorneys, he said. The agency has statewide prosecutorial jurisdiction.

Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins takes questions Sunday about the Saturday shooting death of Jason Walker, 37, by an off-duty deputy with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Hawkins said the purpose of the press conference was to provide transparency to the situation by clearing up "falsehoods."

"It's important to share some of the confirmed facts of this case with the public to ensure transparency as this investigation proceeds," she said.

Despite what witnesses said at the protest and to media about the truck first hitting Walker as he darted across the street, Hawkins said an examination of the truck's "black box", which logs braking and impact, speed and other events, proved otherwise.

The black box, also called an event data recorder, is installed in vehicles to record technical data for a short period of time in the event of an accident, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

"The computer did not record any impact with any person or thing," Hawkins said. "We currently have no witnesses who claim that anyone was hit by this truck."

"That black box was crucial to determine that vehicle did not impact anything or anyone."

Hawkins also said that there were no injuries "other than the gunshot wounds" to Walker's body to suggest he'd been struck by a vehicle.

Investigators noted that a windshield wiper was torn off the truck and the metal portion was used to break the windshield in several places, Hawkins said.

When asked why the shooter wasn't taken into custody, Hawkins said he was.

"That's another false statement...we did bring him here, and he was investigated properly," she said.

She told reporters that the deputy was being treated "like any other citizen."

Pandora Harrington holds up a sign with an image of Jason Walker during a demonstration in front of the Fayetteville Police Department on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Walker, 37, was shot and killed on Saturday by an off-duty deputy with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

'Jason deserved to live'

Nearly 25 hours after Walker was gunned down, about 30 people gathered in front of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office to remember the victim and demand justice on Sunday afternoon. The crowd was led by local Fayetteville activists including Mario Benavente and Myah Warren.

Benavente is running for City Council.

Signs reading "enough is enough," "no justice, no peace" and "4 shots in the back" were held high as demonstrators, chanting Walker's name, marched the 15 minutes from the Sheriff's Office to the Fayetteville Police Department. Traffic slowed to allow the march to make its way along Hay Street. Outdoor diner's at downtown restaurants watched, as other people stood quietly on the sidewalk, observing the crowd which grewto about 100 people.

Walker's slaying was the second incident last week in Fayetteville when an unarmed Black man was shot to death by a motorist. At the time of Walker's killing, protestors were gathered at the site of Stephen Addison's Monday shooting death at Skibo and Cliffdale roads. Addison, a motorcyclist, was shot to death by another motorist following an apparent traffic dispute. His lunchtime killing was captured on video. An arrest was made in that case.

"I wish we weren't here right now," Shaun McMillan, founder of the Fayetteville Police Accountability Community Taskforce, said during Sunday's march. "We should have a government, a police force responsible enough to make an arrest when they're supposed to. We should have a citizenry that respects life enough to not shoot an unarmed pedestrian."

Some of Walker's family and friends were in the crowd of demonstrators, as well as the family members of other Black men slain at the hands of law enforcement.

Also present were the two witnesses who ran to Walker's aid moments after he was shot.

Elizabeth Ricks, who said she saw Walker get struck by the pick-up truck before the driver got out and shot him in the back, held pressure to Walker's wounds while her partner, Chase Sorrell, recorded the incident that he posted four hours later to social media. The now-viral video shows a man, presumably the shooter, standing next to a red pick-up truck on his cell phone, as two women help Walker who is lying motionless and bleeding on the ground.

Elizabeth Ricks, center, cries during a demonstration in front of the Fayetteville Police Department on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, as she recounts helping a dying Jason Walker after he was fatally shot Saturday by an off-duty deputy with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Ricks told the crowd of demonstrators that she tried to save Walker and tried to reassure him that he would be OK.

"Then he closed his eyes one more time, and kind of did a sigh... and I know he passed that way," Ricks said. "It brings me closure that the last thing he heard were positive words and knowing that someone loved him and cared enough to stop by even though I didn't know him."

Ricks said she gave a statement to police at the scene, but hadn't been contacted by Fayetteville investigators, and that she had been trying to contact them but only heard back when someone called to tell her the SBI was taking the case. Ricks said an SBI agent called her almost immediately.

"Jason deserved to live!" one demonstrator shouted as the activists spoke to the crowd, demanding accountability from government officials, news media, the Fayetteville Police Department and the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. Others also called for the removal of Hawkins.

No elected officials were present at the protest.

Tara Moody, left, and Tenicka Shannon hug during a Justice for Jason Walker demonstration in front of the Fayetteville Police Dept. on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Jason Walker, 37, was shot and killed on Saturday by an off-duty deputy with the Cumberland County SheriffÕs Office.

'He didn't deserve this'

At Walker's family's home on Bingham Drive on Sunday morning, his friend Renee Chavis reflected on the character of the man known as Jay by family and friends. She said she and Walker were best friends.

"He was an awesome man," Chavis said. "He was an awesome father, and an awesome son."

According to neighbors, Walker was single father to a teenage son who, along with his parents, were inside the home at the time of his death.

"He didn't deserve this," Chavis said. "It's not fair. It's just not fair."

Austin Gomes, Walker's first cousin, spoke to the crowd of demonstrators. He said he was raised with Walker.

"When we were born, we were in the same cradle... We went to school together, we played together, we went to church together, I used to cut his hair," Gomes said,

"Anybody that knows Jason Walker knows that description does not fit him," he said, disputing the characterization by police that Walker was a crazed man who ran into traffic and attacked.

Demonstrators march to the Cumberland County Law Enforcement Center during a Justice for Jason Walker demonstration on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Jason Walker, 37, was shot and killed on Saturday by an off-duty deputy with the Cumberland County SheriffÕs Office.

Many in the crowd and online were upset by the police department's news release saying Walker "jumped" onto the moving vehicle. His friends and family refute this claim saying that Walker would never do this.

"They tried to make it seem like he was erratic, like he was going crazy," Gomes said. "We know that's not true...that man murdered my cousin in cold blood"

Gomes said he spoke to Walker the day before he was killed. Walker just got two new jobs and was celebrating life. Neighbors told The Observer on Sunday that when they heard the gunshots, they ran outside of their homes to see Walker on the ground.

"Anybody that knows Jason knows that he was kindhearted, he was loving. He would give you the shirt off of his back in zero degrees weather," Gomes said. "He would not hurt a fly. They know he is hard-working ... I want justice for Jason Walker."

Another one of Walker's other cousins spoke to the crowd and said he was not surprisedpolice were withholding information.

"These police in Fayetteville (are) crooks with a gun," he said.

Hawkins said the investigators need help from the public and asked that any witnesses who may have seen Saturday's incident come forward. Eyewitnesses are urged to call the SBI at 1-888-624-7222 with information.

