Fayetteville police hunt man wanted for kidnapping of one-year-old

A 25-year-old man remains at large after his one-year-old son who he was suspected of kidnapping was found safe.

An Amber alert was sent out and then cancelled for Roberto Godinez III, 1, after he was located.

The alert was issued on behalf of the Fayetteville Police Department, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

When the child disappeared, bureau officials believed that he could be with his father, Roberto Godinez II, Fox 13 reported.

The 25-year-old is wanted by Fayetteville police for especially aggravated kidnapping in addition to other violations.

Roberto Godinez III has been found safe (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Police officials said that he may be driving a dark grey 2015 Chrysler 200 with Tennessee plate D055UT.

The car has damage on the front, Fox 13 noted.

“Very happy to report that the child has been located. Roberto Godinez III is safe!!!” the TBI tweeted early on Monday. “Thank you to all for the care, concern, and retweets. We are always grateful when a case has a fast and successful resolution like this. Roberto Godinez II remains at large.”