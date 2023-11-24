Fayetteville police ID officer and man fatally shot by him on Murchison Road

Fayetteville police on Friday identified the man shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop Thursday on Murchison Road as Demarcus Brodie, 49, of Fayetteville. Police also identified the officer as Dillion Hoke.

Hoke, who has been employed by the department since February 2016, was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for injuries he suffered in the physical altercation with Brodie, according to a news release. He is now on administrative leave.

More on this story: Fayetteville police officer fatally shoots motorist on Murchison Road on Thursday

At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle along the 2000 block of Murchison Road. During the stop, officers attempted to detain Brodie, who resisted and began assaulting officers, according to the release. Officers attempted to de-escalate, the release said, and as Brodie continued to assault the officers, Hoke discharged his weapon.

A preliminary investigation revealed Brodie was the sole occupant of the vehicle and that a knife was found on the scene, the release said.

The State Bureau of Investigation has assumed control of the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com.

Police Chief Kemberle Braden answers questions from members of the media Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, about a shooting that took place during a traffic stop Thursday during a press conference at the Fayetteville Police Department.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville police ID officer who shot and killed man on Thanksgiving