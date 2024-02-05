Fayetteville Police increases enforcement on Wedington construction project

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department says it’s bolstering law enforcement presence on Wedington, as the road remains under construction.

“People are still struggling with this intersection because they’re used to it being so straightforward,” said Margaret Burris, owner of Rymolene’s Pie Shop.

Just being across the street from the Wedington bridge construction, she says she’s able to see people driving unsafely, even from a distance.

“We’ve seen semis trying to go northbound, so they make a U-turn down at the end. People still miss it,” said Burris.

Burris says she’s also struggled with making a left turn towards her shop. But recently, Burris says she’s noticed something new around the construction zone.

“We see a lot more officers sitting in the parking lots and making the area feel more safe,” said Burris.

After complaints were made to the Fayetteville Police Department, their Traffic Task Force decided to increase patrols in the area.

“We have fielded some calls and complaints of people, you know, unsafe driving. So we’re trying to be responsive to the citizens’ needs as well,” said Sergeant Stephen Mauk, public information officer for the Fayetteville Police Department.

He says common complaints include drivers making illegal U-turns and switching lanes at the last minute.

“We really stepped up our enforcement at least to get people stopped and educated and talk to them. So the last month or so, I would say that they’ve really been taking a focus, in trying to, you know, prevent any type of accidents or, you know, God forbid that a construction worker out there getting hurt,” said Sgt. Mauk.

As for Burris, she’s noticed a little more patience from drivers navigating the construction and says having officers around could help keep more people safe.

“They’re a lot more cautious, I think, because they’re unsure of what the roads are and there’s not as many people honking. So I think people are being a little more understanding,” said Burris.

Sgt. Mauk also encourages drivers to slow down and pay attention to current signage and cones, since they can change often.

