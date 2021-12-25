Fayetteville police investigate Christmas morning shooting, homicide

Fayetteville police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Dec. 25, 2021.

Fayetteville police are investigating a Christmas morning shooting that left one man dead.

Officers responded to the shooting at 6:39 a.m. Saturday near the 1200 block of Beebe Estate Circle, a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department stated.

“The preliminary investigation has revealed one adult male victim was found shot multiple times in front of an apartment building,” the news release stated. “He was pronounced deceased on scene.”

The man’s identification is being withheld, pending notification of kin.

Police said in the news release that the shooting “does not appear to be a random incident.”

Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating, and additional information will be released as it becomes available, the news release stated.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective M. Waters at 910-635-4978 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers' information can also be submitted anonymously online, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

