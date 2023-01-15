Fayetteville police investigate death of person found in yard Sunday

Police lights.

Fayetteville police are investigating the death of an individual found in a yard off Morganton Road on Sunday.

According to a news release, officers were called to the 5300 block of Docia Circle shortly after 11 a.m. for a “suspicious subject lying in the backyard.”

When officers arrived, they discovered the person was dead. The individual’s identity was not immediately determined, according to police.

“Members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the victim’s death,” the release said.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Detective M. Waters at 910-635-4978 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

