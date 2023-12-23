Fayetteville police investigate late Friday night shooting death

Police are investigating a shooting death in the area of Orange and Chance streets late Friday night, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a news release.

Officers responded at 11:08 p.m. Friday to the Orange Street and Chance Street area in reference to a shooting victim, the release said. A male victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene by Cumberland County EMS workers.

His name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit has assumed the investigation, and anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call lead Detective T. Kiger at 910-705-6527.

