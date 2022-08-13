Fayetteville police investigate homicide on Poplar Drive

Fayetteville police detectives are trying to find out who killed a 32-year-old man Friday at a residence on Poplar Drive.

Artis Lee Windsor was found unresponsive at a residence on the 2000 block of the street after officers were called there about 1:44 a.m., according to a statement released Saturday by the Fayetteville Police Department. He was pronounced dead there, it said.

A preliminary investigation determined that Windsor died from a gunshot wound, the statement said. The shooting does not appear to be a random act, it said.

Fayetteville police officials say Artis Lee Windsor was killed Friday at a residence on Poplar Drive.

More News: Fayetteville man's death remains unsolved 9 months later after midday Halloween slaying

Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact Detective R. Vernon at 910-433-1500 ext. 2210 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.

Poplar Drive runs off of and parallel to Hope Mills Road between Raeford and Cumberland roads.

Local news editor Steve DeVane can be reached at sdevane@fayobserver.com.

Subscribe today to support local journalism and enjoy unlimited digital access including videos, apps, sports news, and more. Special introductory offer for new subscribers only.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Homicide investigation underway on Poplar Drive in Fayetteville