Fayetteville police investigating 2 men killed in separate shootings overnight

Fayetteville police are investigating two homicides after men were fatally shot in separate incidents early Saturday morning.

The first shooting was reported to 911 around 3:59 a.m. as shots fired in the 1700 block of Pamalee Drive, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Police arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds, who died at the scene, they said.

The identity of the man was being withheld pending notification of his family.

At 4:49 a.m., 911 received a second call about shots fired about three miles away in the 3000 block of Tamarack Drive, police said. Officers found another man, who had multiple gunshot wounds, they said.

That man also died at the scene and has not yet been identified pending notification to his family, police said.

Fayetteville police are continuing to investigate and will release more information as it becomes available, they said.

The police did not say if they think the two homicides were connected.

Anyone with information about the first homicide can call Detective Arnett at 910-929-2565. Calls about the second homicide can be directed to Detective Berrios at 910-703-6243.

The public also can submit anonymous tips to the Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling 910-483-TIPS (8477) or going online to fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing an anonymous online tip sheet.

Tips also can be submitted through the free “P3 Tips” app available in the Apple App Store or for Android devices from Google Play.