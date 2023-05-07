Fayetteville police investigating early Sunday morning shooting on Palomino Drive

Detectives are investigating a shooting death at a residence off Shaw Road early Sunday morning, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a news release Sunday.

Officers were dispatched to a residence on the 1900 block of Palomino Drive at 1:32 a.m. Sunday in response to an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the release.

Officers and emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene to find the man outside with a gunshot wound. The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was identified as Ni’Reash Rayshaun Timmons, 21, of South Carolina, the release said.

Fayetteville police are investigating a shooting death on Palomino Drive on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

The victim and suspect were known to each other, the release said, and the shooting remains under investigation by the Fayetteville Police Department's Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call Detective D. Arnette at 910-929-2565 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

More: Fayetteville police investigating early Saturday morning death on Tryon Drive

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville police: Man fatally shot on Palomino Drive on Sunday