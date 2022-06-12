Fayetteville police investigating early Sunday morning sexual assault on Shaw Road

Fayetteville police are investigating a sexual assault that occurred early Sunday morning in a home on Shaw Road, the Police Department said in a statement.

Officers responded about 1:45 a.m. Sunday to a report of a sexual assault on the 1400 block of Shaw Road, according to the statement. A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was randomly identified and assaulted by the suspect after he forced his way into her home, police said.

The suspect is described as about 25 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and about 160 pounds with a strong build. He had a low afro-style haircut and was wearing light-colored jeans, a blue shirt, light jacket, tennis shoes and a gray knitted hat with a brim, police said. He was operating a heavy-duty "dually" truck, police said.

Anyone with information about the investigation or the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective A. Blake at 910-433-1542 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

