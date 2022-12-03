Fayetteville police investigating fatal Saturday morning shooting

Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in the 1000 block of West Orange Street on Dec. 3, 2022.

Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was fatally shot early Saturday morning, officials said.

Shots were fired in the 1000 block of West Orange Street, a residential area off Ramsey Street, shortly before 4:45 a.m., according to a Fayetteville Police Department news release. A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside of a residence and was pronounced dead on scene, the release said. His identity was not released.

The killing was the first homicide for the Fayetteville Police Department since Oct. 21, when Coryonna Young, the 15-year-old daughter of Fayetteville City Councilmember Courtney Banks-McLaughlin, was fatally shot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective C. Crews at 910-751-1046 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

