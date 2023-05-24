Fayetteville police investigating fatal shooting Wednesday morning on Carlos Avenue

Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Fayetteville on Wednesday morning, the Fayetteville Police Department said.

Shots were fired about 8:15 a.m. in the 3700 block of Carlos Avenue, in a neighborhood off Camden Road, according to a news release. One person was killed and another person was injured, Officer Alexandria Pecia said Wednesday. The injured victim was hospitalized, but his condition was not available, Pecia said about 9:45 a.m.

The genders, ages and names of the victims were not released. The shooting does not appear to be random, according to the news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Wolford at 910-705-2141 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by downloading the free “P3 Tips” app available in the Apple and Google Play app stores.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville police fatal shooting Wednesday morning Carlos Avenue