Fayetteville police investigating after man found dead downtown

A man was found dead inside a downtown Fayetteville home Thursday morning, the Fayetteville Police Department said.

According to a news release, officers were called to the 500 block of Orange Street about 10 a.m. on a report of a suspicious death. Upon arrival, police located the man dead inside the residence. His name was not released.

Homicide detectives are investigating, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Arnett at 910-929-2565 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org or by downloading the free “P3 Tips” app available at your device's app store.

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville police investigating death of man in Orange Street home