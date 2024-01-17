Fayetteville police investigating skeletal remains found in woods near Hope Mills

Fayetteville police are investigating after skeletal remains were found near Hope Mills on Tuesday, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a news release.

According to the release, while Hope Mill police officers were conducting an unrelated investigation, they discovered the remains "in an open area" in the woods off the dead end of Bordeaux Park Drive near Owen Drive. The woods border a motel and a daycare.

The Hope Mills Police Department informed the Fayetteville Police Department of the remains around 4 p.m.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Shirey at 910-751-3009. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477), visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org online or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for mobile devices.

