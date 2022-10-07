Fayetteville police: No threat at 71st High, Classical Middle schools

Brief lockdowns at Fayetteville's Seventy-First High School and Seventy-First Classical Middle School were quickly lifted Friday morning after police dispelled a report of shots fired at the Raeford Road campuses, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

"Officers have confirmed there is no active shooter at either school. There is no active threat. The circumstances leading to the 911 call are actively under investigation," a police news release said.

Cumberland County Schools spokesman Lindsay Whitley said the report the school received at 8:55 a.m. was of an unknown person on campus and it was then relayed to law enforcement.

"(Law enforcement) began to search the building after receiving the report of an unknown individual on campus and ... they learned that the report was unsubstantiated and they were able to issue an all-clear," he said.

The schools were in lockdown just shy of an hour, Whitley said.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville police dispel shots fired report at 71st High campus